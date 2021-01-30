Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.