Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
