Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 10:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of pr…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 …
Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 20-degree lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperature…