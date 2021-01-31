 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 10:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

