Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 10:00 PM EST.