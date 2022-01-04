The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
