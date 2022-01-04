 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert