Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.