Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
