Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
