Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rai…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Rain likely. Snow may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall …
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We wil…