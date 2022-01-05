 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Local Weather

