Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Martinsville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.