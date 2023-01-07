Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
For the drive home in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light …
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and va…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in t…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area wi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will …