Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 AM EST. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Per…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll s…
- Updated
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents s…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents should expect…
This evening in Martinsville: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall …
Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents shoul…