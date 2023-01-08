 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

