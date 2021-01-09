Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 10:00 AM EST. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Per…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll s…
- Updated
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents s…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents should expect…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents shoul…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will…