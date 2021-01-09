 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 10:00 AM EST. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert