Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
