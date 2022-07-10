Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
