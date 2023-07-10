Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected to…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…