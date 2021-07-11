Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We …
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 deg…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy r…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures a…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mainly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a p…