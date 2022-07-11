 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

