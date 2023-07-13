Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies…
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…