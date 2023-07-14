The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
