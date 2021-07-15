Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.