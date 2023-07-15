The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
