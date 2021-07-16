Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We …
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees to…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
About the time many Americans were firing up the grill on the Fourth of July, a group of students from Virginia Tech was watching natural fire…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…