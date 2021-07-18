Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.