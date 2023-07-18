Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…