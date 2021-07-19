 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

