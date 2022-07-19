 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

