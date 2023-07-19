The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house …
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the making…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…