Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until FRI 3:45 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.