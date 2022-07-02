The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Atmospheric rivers are relatively narrow regions in the atmosphere — typically 250 to 375 miles wide and well over 1,000 miles long.
