The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
Temps across Va. are at a six-year low so far in 2021, but still warmer than most of the 20th century
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Judging by recent years, it could seem like Virginia has experienced more in the way of cool and dry conditions in 2021.
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chan…
About the time many Americans were firing up the grill on the Fourth of July, a group of students from Virginia Tech was watching natural fire…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can e…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Tod…