Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.