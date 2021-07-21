Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
Temps across Va. are at a six-year low so far in 2021, but still warmer than most of the 20th century
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Judging by recent years, it could seem like Virginia has experienced more in the way of cool and dry conditions in 2021.
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chan…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Tod…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hi…
This evening in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a very hot d…