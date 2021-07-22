Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.