The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. S…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot tem…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahea…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a si…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…