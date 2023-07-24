The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the making…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. …
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 deg…