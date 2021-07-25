Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
