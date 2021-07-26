The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
