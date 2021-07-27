 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert