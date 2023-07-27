The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It shou…
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 deg…