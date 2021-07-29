Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degr…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted.…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house with…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
This evening in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot tempera…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Peri…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Martinsville folks should be prepared f…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect clear skies…