Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Lightning can travel from cloud to cloud, within the same cloud, or between the cloud and ground.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light a…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the mak…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and var…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 49% …