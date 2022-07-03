Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
