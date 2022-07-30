Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
