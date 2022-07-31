Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light a…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and var…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the …
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 49% …
This evening in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
As summer heat peaks this week in Virginia and we look back at the new heat records set in Europe, the climate change connection is invariably raised.