Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.