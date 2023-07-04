The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.