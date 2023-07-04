The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 45% chan…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a f…