The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Toda…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chan…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'l…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Martinsville folks should be prepared…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloudy …