Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 45% chan…