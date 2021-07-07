The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 deg…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…