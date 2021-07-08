Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
