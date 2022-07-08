 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

